Completion of projects urged

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Thursday emphasized that the timetable of completion of development projects be strictly maintained besides taking due care of the quality of work.

He was presiding over a meeting held at his office here to reviewed the on-going development work.

He also warned that dereliction would be tolerated in this regard. He directed the officials concerned to maintain effective financial discipline.

Deputy Commissioner stressed that the allocated budget be effectively utilized. He said that delay in development projects cause inconveniences to the people and that this would not be tolerated. He also stressed that the projects should be completed at the earliest.