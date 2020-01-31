UrduPoint.com
Completion Of Projects Urged

Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Islam Shaikh has emphasized that the timetable of completion of development projects be strictly maintained besides taking due care of the quality of work

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur, Arslan islam Shaikh has emphasized that the timetable of completion of development projects be strictly maintained besides taking due care of the quality of work.

He was presiding over a meeting held at his office here on Friday,reviewed the on-going development work.

He also warned that dereliction would be tolerated in this regard. He directed the officials concerned to maintain effective financial discipline. The Sukkur Mayor stressed that the allocated budget be effectively utilized. He said that delay in development projects cause inconveniences to the people and that this would not be tolerated. Arslan stressed that the projects should be completed at the earliest.

