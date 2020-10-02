UrduPoint.com
Completion Of Ravi Riverfront Project In Set Time-frame Govt's Priority: PM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:16 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, chairing a review meeting on the progress of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project, said its completion within the stipulated time was the priority of government

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, chairing a review meeting on the progress of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project, said its completion within the stipulated time was the priority of government.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Chairman Lt. Gen. (retd) Anwar Ali Haider, Punjab Chief Secretary , Federal board of Revenue Chairman, Ravi Urban Development Authority Chairman and investors in the construction sector.

The prime minister said the Ravi River Front Urban Development Project was aimed at uplifting the Lahore city and also meeting its needs in view of growing population and water shortage.

He said the project would create immense jobs opportunities and economic activity.

The Punjab Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that in view of his vision and governmental priorities, the progress of the project was being monitored at the highest level with targets set for implementation.

He assured the Prime Minister that every effort would be made to ensure timely completion of the project.

