Completion of Rs 14b road projects to change the fate of Abbottabad: Mushtaq Ghani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Monday said that communication uplift schemes worth Rs 14 billion would change the sketch of Abbottabad district on completion. Rs 14 billion for the expansion of existing road networks would even benefit the people up to Gilgit Baltistan, he said adding with the grace of Allah Almighty our government has come up to the expectations of the people. We not only focused on local development but also carried out massive development on a vast collective scale.

We made tireless efforts for the promotion of health, education, communication and basic infrastructure sectors in Abbottabd and lesson the burden of patients at Ayub Teaching Hospital by according the status of Category-A to the DHQ Hospital Abbottabad, he expressed.

The Speaker said that a new state-of-the-art building would be constructed here wherein specialist doctors, surgeons and experts for modern laboratories including ultrasound would be employed for providing best services to the people.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of renovation work at the cost of Rs 2.4 million after the name of late Abdul Hamid Qureshi at Kanj Kehal, Abbottabad. MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, local leaders of PTI and a large number of people were present at the occasion.

Mushtaq Ghani said there are complaints against the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for its poor performance and warned its officials to address the situation and strict action would be initiated on any complaint against them from the four union councils of the city.

If WASA is unable to rectify its faults, its affairs can be handed over to TMA, he said.

He directed the WASA to take action on wastage of water in streets and towns of their areas and the water connections of those who were found responsible for this must be connection should be disconnected.

The Speaker further said that electricity system in the main bazaar of Abbottabad was being updated adding the bazaar would be made a model for others to be replicated. Contrary to the past regimes, he said the performance of PTI was visible to all, he underlined.

For the construction of new building of District Hospital, he said a fund of Rs one billion has been released by the government adding the building would provide all medical facilities under one roof.

Referring to the people of Kehal, he said you people have fix the responsibility on our shoulders by voting us and now if there was any issue the people of Kehal can contact him directly. He said it was now the time to work for the people of the area, he added.

MNA Ali Khan Jadoon in his address to the gathering said, Rs 1.5 million has been approved for electricity projects of Union Council Kehal Urban under which all the worn-out and out dated electricity wires and systems would be upgraded. He also assured for conducting a survey of the area for the up-gradation of Sui gas lines and said Rs 14 billion have been approved for expansion of main highways. Of the total amount, he said that Rs 6 billion would be provided by the provincial government. He said people's encouragement was necessary to carry out the uplift works.