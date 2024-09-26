Completion of Sky Gardens housing project by 2026: Pirzada assures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday said that the Commoners Sky Gardens housing project would be completed till 2026.

He said this during his visit to the Sky Gardens housing project, located on the outskirts of Islamabad, to review its progress and inaugurate the Commoners Bridge at the site.

Riaz Pirzada said that the Commoners Sky Gardens was a major residential development project under the housing ministry facing years of delays and stagnant construction.

The minister assured the swift completion of the project with the handover of plots to owners beginning in December this year.

Riaz Pirzada said that addressing delays in housing projects was the government’s priority, adding that Sky Gardens was a high-quality residential scheme, likening it to a "paradise."

He also promised that significant improvements in the service delivery of his ministry.