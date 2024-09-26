Completion Of Sky Gardens Housing Project By 2026: Pirzada Assures
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday said that the Commoners Sky Gardens housing project would be completed till 2026.
He said this during his visit to the Sky Gardens housing project, located on the outskirts of Islamabad, to review its progress and inaugurate the Commoners Bridge at the site.
Riaz Pirzada said that the Commoners Sky Gardens was a major residential development project under the housing ministry facing years of delays and stagnant construction.
The minister assured the swift completion of the project with the handover of plots to owners beginning in December this year.
Riaz Pirzada said that addressing delays in housing projects was the government’s priority, adding that Sky Gardens was a high-quality residential scheme, likening it to a "paradise."
He also promised that significant improvements in the service delivery of his ministry.
Recent Stories
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth Development Center at AUST celebrates student achievements2 minutes ago
-
Fake veterinary doctor booked2 minutes ago
-
Woman recovered from swindler gang12 minutes ago
-
Laborer dies of electrocution,another suffers burns12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with six motorcycles12 minutes ago
-
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter14 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates newly elected office bearers of SCCI21 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle rider killed in collision with truck22 minutes ago
-
Two real brothers drown in river in Charsadda22 minutes ago
-
Boy died in dumped grenade blast22 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist hit to death32 minutes ago
-
Institutions must reflect teachings of Prophet's (SAWW) life: Prof Dr. Shamsul Haq32 minutes ago