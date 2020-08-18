UrduPoint.com
Completion Of Small Hydel Projects To Bring Revolution In KP, Energy Sector

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Completion of small hydel projects to bring revolution in KP, energy sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Completion work on the ongoing small hydel projects would bring revolution besides equipping the province on the line of self-sufficient and financially sound.

Reviewing progress on the decisions of the last board meeting, and approval of revised budget of Hydel Development Fund for the fiscal year 2019-20 as well as budget estimates for the financial year 2020-21, steps have been taken to explore rich small hydel potential to cater needs of energy.

The ongoing and new developmental schemes of Energy and Power Sector and an amount of Rs. 11652 million have been allocated in the current budget for 21 ongoing schemes whereas Rs. 1281 million have been allocated for 19 new developmental schemes.

It is worth mentioning here that a total revenue of worth Rs. 31.194 billion had been collected from Malakand-3 Hydro Power Project and Pehur Hydro Power Station whereas a revenue of Rs. 2800m has been added to the provincial exchequer during the financial year 2019-20.

Regarding progress on various developmental schemes, physical progress on the Jabori Hydro Power Project Mansehra was 94 percent, on Karora Hydro Power Project Shangla was 88 percent and Hydro Power Project Lower Dir was 83 percent.

On completion, these Hydro Power projects will have production capacity of 10.2 Mega Watt, 11.80 Mega Watt and 40.8 Mega Watt respectively and certainly, through such production it would help overcome energy shortage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

When contacted Ex-XEN Wapda, Syed Zahir Shah said 302 Mini Hydro Power projects had been completed in various districts of the province, and handing and taking over of 264 projects had also been completed.

With regard to progress on solarization schemes, solarization of Chief Minister Secretariat and Civil Secretariat had been completed and similarly, solarization of 100 villages in southern and central districts of the province had been completed under the alternative energy resource scheme.

"Solarization of 300 masajids and worship places of minorities in the newly merged districts has been completed with a total cost of Rs. 183 millions. Procurement process has been initiated for the solarization of 4000 masajids in settled districts of the province, and similarly, work is in progress on the solarization of 8000 schools and 187 Basic Health Units in the province, Syed Zahir Shah told APP when asked about the two-year performance of the KP government in energy section is concerned.

He appreciated Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and steps taken by the provincial government as result oriented steps under a well-devised strategy to effectively use the hydropower potentials of the province.

Work is in progress on a number of important hydro power projects. adding that on completion, these projects would help a great deal to address the power shortage issue as well as ensure uninterrupted power supply to the local industrial units for creating employment opportunities in the province.

About the progress of work, he expressed hope that officials of the Energy and Power Departments on the directives of the Chief Minister KP, who is monitoring all sections of work in progress, to ensure completion of all Hydro Power Projects as per given time lines.

