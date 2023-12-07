Open Menu

Completion Of Two Blocks Of Secretariat By Dec 31 Ordered

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2023 | 06:05 PM

Completion of two blocks of secretariat by Dec 31 ordered

Additional Secretary Coordination, Muhammad Farooq Dogar, directed officials concerned to complete the two blocks of the Secretariat by December 31 as per directions of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt. (R) Saqib Zafar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Additional Secretary Coordination, Muhammad Farooq Dogar, directed officials concerned to complete the two blocks of the Secretariat by December 31 as per directions of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt. (R) Saqib Zafar.

The Additional Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar expressed these views during a visit to the Secretariat to review the development work here on Thursday along with Deputy Secretary Abdul Saboor Thakur. Section Officer Development Hafiz Khursheed Malik and IDAP officials were present.

He said that four administrative departments will be shifted after completion of the required blocks of the Secretariat. He directed to complete the finishing work of GOR within a week and IDAP will hand over residences to the administration of Civil Secretariat, he added.

The delivery of machinery for the under-construction Civil Secretariat South Punjab has been started and the equipment of the central air conditioning system has also been delivered.

Work on marble fixing on the ground and first floor of the two blocks has also been completed while the installation of marble on the second floor was underway.

The contract for glass work in offices has also been allotted to the vendor. Sub-base of the road network of the Secretariat has been completed while the asphalt work will be started in the final phase of completion of the project.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Road December

Recent Stories

AFP probe into October strike on journalists in Le ..

AFP probe into October strike on journalists in Lebanon points to Israeli tank s ..

3 minutes ago
 Seminar to promote religious tolerance among stude ..

Seminar to promote religious tolerance among students held in UoS

9 minutes ago
 Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

3 minutes ago
 Abbottabad's Zainab Wahid secures UNICEF Youth Fel ..

Abbottabad's Zainab Wahid secures UNICEF Youth Fellowship

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

10 hours ago
Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

19 hours ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

19 hours ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

19 hours ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

19 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

19 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan