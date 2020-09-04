Completion of uplift projects in Buner to strengthen tourism: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Irrigation, Riaz Khan said new era of prosperity would be opened in district Buner with completion of developmental projects that would not only strengthen tourism industry but also create employment opportunities in the region.

Talking to a delegation of his constituency at his office here on Friday, he said 13Km Char-Elym road has been inaugurated last week that would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs160 million.

He said projects of Allai Bridge with the allocated amount of Rs 84 million, a two km Jaingdra road project with Rs 34.

292 million, two km Pir Baba-Batai road with 46.79 million and one km Shodara Road were under construction that would provide better travel facilities to people.

Riaz Khan informed the delegation that all the concerned officers have been directed to complete these projects within stipulated time period and slow pace of work would not be tolerated. However, it is responsibility of the locals to ensure monitoring of these projects and to inform authorities about use of substandard material, he added.

He said practical steps are also being taken for provision of clean drinking water in Buner district, adding, development of the area would be carried out rapidly.