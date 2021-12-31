UrduPoint.com

Completion Of Vaccination To 70mln Big Achievement: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 12:00 PM

Completion of vaccination to 70mln big achievement: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that another milestone has been achieved in the ongoing vaccination against coronavirus.

In a tweet, he said that the completion of vaccination of 70 million people across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan by the end of 2021 was a good omen.

Farrukh said that the NCOC has set an excellent example of cooperation between the federation, the provinces and the institutions.

Related Topics

Azad Jammu And Kashmir Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Presides over the Second Mee ..

OIC Secretary-General Presides over the Second Meeting of IIFA Bureau

2 minutes ago
 Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

10 minutes ago
 PM will formally launch distribution of health car ..

PM will formally launch distribution of health cards from Lahore today

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

4 hours ago
 Ten percent gap between male, female registration ..

Ten percent gap between male, female registration serious issue: DG NADRA

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.