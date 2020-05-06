Completion on Janazgha, mass graveyard to overcome people problem: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Amjad Ali Khan Wednesday said that the establishment of a Janazgha and a Graveyard in Barikot Shamozai Tehsil will end the problems faced by the people regarding burial.

On the occasion, he took a detailed look at the ongoing work at Shamozai Janazgha and Mass graveyard. He said that people across Swat are currently facing difficulties in burying the dead due to overpopulation. The poor and rich people of Shamozai also had difficulty in burial and the government has taken initiative to overcome the problem being faced by the people to have a historic cemetery in Shamozai which is a valuable land due to its roadside.

"We have dedicated it to the people. Also, work on the four walls of the cemetery and funeral home (Janazgha) have been completed," the Minister said. He said that the ongoing work would be completed soon, which would alleviate the problems of the people of Shimozo, Chongai, Zarkhele and Terang regarding burial in the cemetery. A road is also being constructed in Chongai for which a budget of Rs. 10 million has been approved which will be completed soon.