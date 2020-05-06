UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Completion On Janazgha, Mass Graveyard To Overcome People Problem: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 06:44 PM

Completion on Janazgha, mass graveyard to overcome people problem: Minister

Provincial Minister for Housing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Amjad Ali Khan Wednesday said that the establishment of a Janazgha and a Graveyard in Barikot Shamozai Tehsil will end the problems faced by the people regarding burial

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Amjad Ali Khan Wednesday said that the establishment of a Janazgha and a Graveyard in Barikot Shamozai Tehsil will end the problems faced by the people regarding burial.

On the occasion, he took a detailed look at the ongoing work at Shamozai Janazgha and Mass graveyard. He said that people across Swat are currently facing difficulties in burying the dead due to overpopulation. The poor and rich people of Shamozai also had difficulty in burial and the government has taken initiative to overcome the problem being faced by the people to have a historic cemetery in Shamozai which is a valuable land due to its roadside.

"We have dedicated it to the people. Also, work on the four walls of the cemetery and funeral home (Janazgha) have been completed," the Minister said. He said that the ongoing work would be completed soon, which would alleviate the problems of the people of Shimozo, Chongai, Zarkhele and Terang regarding burial in the cemetery. A road is also being constructed in Chongai for which a budget of Rs. 10 million has been approved which will be completed soon.

Related Topics

Dead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Swat Budget Road Barikot Amjad Ali Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

ADDED issues new circular to mall owners granted p ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki observing SOPs regardin ..

1 minute ago

Crops destroyed: Farmers of Manshera demands relie ..

1 minute ago

UK Government Plans to Conduct 200,000 COVID-19 Te ..

1 minute ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson to Present Plans to Ease ..

1 minute ago

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs to exit S. Korea 1 yr ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.