UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Complicated Heart Surgery Of Minor Boy Successfully Conducted At NICVD TM Khan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Complicated heart surgery of minor boy successfully conducted at NICVD TM Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :A complicated heart surgery at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Tando Muhammad Khan saved life of one year old boy.

The Pediatric Cardiothoracic surgery team at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Tando Muhammad Khan performed a complicated BT Shunt surgery to save the life of a one-year-old boy.  The team of Cardiac Surgeons led by Dr. Saad Bader (Paeds Cardiac Surgeon) along with paeds cardiologist Dr. Hussain Bux and anesthesiologist Dr. Kamal performed the complicated heart surgery.

The doctors said the boy was brought to NICVD TMK in critical condition at late night hours with cyanotic congenital heart disease and his oxygen saturation was less than 20%. After performing  complicated surgery the boy revived successfully.   The doctors further added that they performed the surgery with full expertise and saved the life of the boy.

The boy is still at hospital and recovering quickly.  Appreciating NICVD's pediatric team, Executive Director of NICVD Professor Nadeem Qamar said that this was a huge achievement of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases to save baby's life. It is our motto to provide state of the art services to patients at their doorstep. This type of major cardiac surgeries used to be done only in big cities of the country or abroad, Dr. Nadeem added.

With initiation of paeds cardiac surgeries at NICVD TMK and Sukkur, we are able to provide comprehensive cardiology care to paeds patients. NICVD aims at bridging the gap of heart healthcare across Sindh Province and ensuring that we provide specialized care at the doorstep of every needy patient.

Related Topics

Sindh Sukkur Tando Muhammad Khan

Recent Stories

RAKBANK hosts virtual conference on life insurance ..

6 minutes ago

Emirati citizens can update their personal details ..

21 minutes ago

HCT celebrates remote graduation of 1,098 students

36 minutes ago

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

1 hour ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

1 hour ago

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.