Compound walls to be erected around Sindh Industrial Estate: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative department Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo has said that compound walls will be constructed around existing Sindh Industrial Estates at the cost of Rs 250 millions for safe working environment.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office, said a statement on Wednesday.

Secretary Industries Mukhtar Hussain Soomro, Controller Sindh Government Press Hosh Latif Unar, Additional Director Industries Abdul Rasheed Memon, Managing Director Sindh Small Industries Corporation Dr Sarwat Faheem, Managing Director SITE limited Zubair Pervaiz Ahmed and Focal Person Industries Department Sunder Kumar and other officers also attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that for water supply and remaining infrastructure facilities in SIEs (Extension) in Hyderabad, Gambat, Kandhkot, TandoAllayar and Larkana, had been allocated Rs 280 millions while extension of Sindh Small Industries in Larkana and Umerkot had been allocated Rs 820 millions.

The Sindh Minister for Industries asked them to take concrete measures to promote small and cottage industries in the province to provide necessary infrastructure for the purpose and to motivate and encourage people of rural areas for setting up of small industries.

He also directed to facilitate industrialists and promote industrialization and ensure one window facility to entrepreneurs.

Dharejo emphasized to provide better roads, water supply, electricity, gas, telephones, godowns, sanitation, drainage and other relevant facilities in industrial estates to motivate industrialists.

It is the need of the hour that there should be good working relationship between industrialists and government in order to develop confidence in them to encourage them to come forward to establish new industrial units in Sindh, he concluded.