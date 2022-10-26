Comprehensive approach required to promote interfaith harmony: Speakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Speakers at an International Conference said that the world needs urgent and practical measures for inter-faith harmony.

They were addressing the three-day international conference on "Interfaith Relations: Challenges and Prospects" concluded here at Allama Iqbal Open University, on Wednesday.

Speakers emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to promoting interfaith harmony and said that we should raise our voices together at the national and international levels.

They appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Dean Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Mohiuddin Hashmi and Chairman, Department of Interfaith Studies Prof. Dr. Shamas ur Rahman on conducting a conference on this important topic.

Vice Chancellor of Riphah International University, Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad was the chief guest of the closing ceremony.

Dr. Tryna Lyons from The University of Arizona Global Campus, USA, was the keynote speaker.

Chairman, Department of Interfaith Relations, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Shamsur Rahman presented the conference recommendations.

Dr. Anis Ahmad said that islam is a universal religion, its culture, order, rules and regulations are universal.

He said that it is a religion that gives us guidance in every aspect of life. Dr. Anis said that inter-religious harmony requires a universal perspective that guarantees tolerance, peace, and tolerance in society.

Dean of Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Professor Dr. Mohiuddin Hashmi said that Allama Iqbal Open University is among the few universities in the world which have started a four-year BS degree program in the discipline of Interfaith Studies. We are in the process to offer M.Phil/P.hD in interfaith studies.

The conference concluded with different recommendations including strengthening interfaith studies departments established in domestic and international institutions and adopting a multilateral approach to interfaith studies, interfaith dialogue to build interfaith relations, and interfaith tradition, adopting and studying trends such as Islamophobia, preserving places of worship of other religions at the government level, etc.

Dr. Tryna Lyons presented a comparative overview of Buddhism and Islam. He gave a detailed presentation on Buddhist customs, monuments, holy places and gardens.