UrduPoint.com

Comprehensive Approach Required To Promote Interfaith Harmony: Speakers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Comprehensive approach required to promote interfaith harmony: Speakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Speakers at an International Conference said that the world needs urgent and practical measures for inter-faith harmony.

They were addressing the three-day international conference on "Interfaith Relations: Challenges and Prospects" concluded here at Allama Iqbal Open University, on Wednesday.

Speakers emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to promoting interfaith harmony and said that we should raise our voices together at the national and international levels.

They appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Dean Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Mohiuddin Hashmi and Chairman, Department of Interfaith Studies Prof. Dr. Shamas ur Rahman on conducting a conference on this important topic.

Vice Chancellor of Riphah International University, Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad was the chief guest of the closing ceremony.

Dr. Tryna Lyons from The University of Arizona Global Campus, USA, was the keynote speaker.

Chairman, Department of Interfaith Relations, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Shamsur Rahman presented the conference recommendations.

Dr. Anis Ahmad said that islam is a universal religion, its culture, order, rules and regulations are universal.

He said that it is a religion that gives us guidance in every aspect of life. Dr. Anis said that inter-religious harmony requires a universal perspective that guarantees tolerance, peace, and tolerance in society.

Dean of Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Professor Dr. Mohiuddin Hashmi said that Allama Iqbal Open University is among the few universities in the world which have started a four-year BS degree program in the discipline of Interfaith Studies. We are in the process to offer M.Phil/P.hD in interfaith studies.

The conference concluded with different recommendations including strengthening interfaith studies departments established in domestic and international institutions and adopting a multilateral approach to interfaith studies, interfaith dialogue to build interfaith relations, and interfaith tradition, adopting and studying trends such as Islamophobia, preserving places of worship of other religions at the government level, etc.

Dr. Tryna Lyons presented a comparative overview of Buddhism and Islam. He gave a detailed presentation on Buddhist customs, monuments, holy places and gardens.

Related Topics

USA World Shamsur Rahman Allama Iqbal Open University Riphah International University From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan ove ..

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan over alleged domestic violence

38 minutes ago
 Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

2 hours ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

3 hours ago
 Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.