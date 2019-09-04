UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Comprehensive Arrangement Made To Maintain Peace During Muharram: IGP GB

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:51 PM

Comprehensive arrangement made to maintain peace during Muharram: IGP GB

Inspector General of Police Gilgit Baltistan Sanaullah Abbasi appreciated police force saying it had made supreme sacrifice for ensure lasting pace in the region

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Gilgit Baltistan Sanaullah Abbasi appreciated police force saying it had made supreme sacrifice for ensure lasting pace in the region.

Flanked by DIG Muhammad Hanif and SP Raja Mirza, the IG told media at Police Lines that Muharram was a sacred month which taught about sacrifice and patience, adding there was a need to highlight sacrifices offered for promotion islam.

He said that people of Gilgit Balitistan were peace-loving and had always cooperated with the local administration and law enforcement agencies for maintaining peace.

He said there was complete peace in the region and as a result tourism getting sector was getting momentum.

He said that Shahra-e-Karrikurm-Rawalpindi, Diamer-Gilgit sections would remain open for traffic during Muharram in order to facilitate passangers.

However, he added that roads would remain closed during mourning processions, adding Safe City Project was an effective and successful project which helped prevent crimes and nab criminals.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Traffic Gilgit Baltistan Criminals Media Pace (Pakistan) Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

World must take notice of Indian atrocities in IOK ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, India Pledge to Continue Trade, Economic C ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong Stocks Soar Amid Reports of Formal Withd ..

4 minutes ago

Moharram procession taken out in Bahawalpur

9 minutes ago

HRCP takes note of deaths in police custody

16 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.