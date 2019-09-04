Comprehensive arrangement made to maintain peace during Muharram: IGP GB

Inspector General of Police Gilgit Baltistan Sanaullah Abbasi appreciated police force saying it had made supreme sacrifice for ensure lasting pace in the region

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Gilgit Baltistan Sanaullah Abbasi appreciated police force saying it had made supreme sacrifice for ensure lasting pace in the region.

Flanked by DIG Muhammad Hanif and SP Raja Mirza, the IG told media at Police Lines that Muharram was a sacred month which taught about sacrifice and patience, adding there was a need to highlight sacrifices offered for promotion islam.

He said that people of Gilgit Balitistan were peace-loving and had always cooperated with the local administration and law enforcement agencies for maintaining peace.

He said there was complete peace in the region and as a result tourism getting sector was getting momentum.

He said that Shahra-e-Karrikurm-Rawalpindi, Diamer-Gilgit sections would remain open for traffic during Muharram in order to facilitate passangers.

However, he added that roads would remain closed during mourning processions, adding Safe City Project was an effective and successful project which helped prevent crimes and nab criminals.