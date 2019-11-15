UrduPoint.com
Comprehensive Arrangements Afoot For Assistance Of Tourists In Galiyat: GDA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Galiyat Development Authority has finalized comprehensive arrangements to facilitate and provide assistance to tourists during inclement weather conditions in the picturesque area.

Spokesperson GDA said that all necessary machinery had been dispatched to all resorts in the area, which would clear snow from roads.

He also asked residents to take prior arrangements for availability of foods, fuel and other commodities as the Met Office had forecast more intensity in cold during upcoming days.

He said the local people and the GDA were always looking forward to arrival of tourists and ready to provide possible assistance to them.

He said the provincial government had also taken effective measures to tackle situation in view of rough weather conditions and provide assistance to tourists.

He said helpline desk had been set up to provide guidance to local people and tourists, adding strong coordination had been ensured among the relevant departments to assist and rescue visitors if they got stranded in view of snowfall.

He said tourists may call on 0992-9310423 for seeking help, adding helpline would remain functional round the clock.

