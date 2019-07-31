Comprehensive arrangements afoot to celebrate Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Azimullah here Wednesday said that comprehensive arrangements were being made to celebrate Independence Day on August 14 with national zeal across the district.

Presiding over a meeting which was held to review preparations for the Independence Day, he said a number of programmes had been arranged to celebrate the August 14, this year, in a befitting manner.

He said the special events would commence from Aug 1 and culminate on Aug 14 to highlight importance of the day and shed light on sacrifices of the national heroes for achieving a separate homeland.

The meeting was informed that official buildings would be decorated with national flags and lights.

Special prayers would be offered for the prosperity and integrity of the country at worship places.

Among other programmes, speech competitions would be held among students of different educational institutions. Cultural and sports events would also be held to mark the day.