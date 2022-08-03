UrduPoint.com

Comprehensive Arrangements Made To Ensure Peace During Muharram: Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayum Abbasi

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Comprehensive arrangements made to ensure peace during Muharram: Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayum Abbasi

Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly (PA) Wasiq Qayum Abbasi on Wednesday said strict security arrangements were being finalized to provide foolfproof security to Majlis and Muharram processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly (PA) Wasiq Qayum Abbasi on Wednesday said strict security arrangements were being finalized to provide foolfproof security to Majlis and Muharram processions.

He was talking to media persons at Punjab House here. The Deputy Speaker said Police was on high alert to cope with any emergency. He said that no one would be allowed to disrupt peaceful atmosphere.

Wasiq Qayum said that special steps were being taken on war footings to avoid dengue outbreak and to clear dengue breeding sites.

He appreciated the officials of health department were working in the field adding that there would be a more effective strategy to deal with this deadly disease.

He said Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was taking keen interest in the development projects which would be completed within stipulated time frame.

The Deputy Speaker said more development projects would be launched in different districts without any discrimination.

Wasiq said there would be no politics and all out efforts would be made to provide basic amenities to the people at their doorsteps as Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) always worked for to provide relief to masses, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

