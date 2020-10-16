Comprehensive arrangements made to prevent Covid-19 spread during PDM public meeting: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lt. (Retd) Sohail Ashraf on Friday said the district administration in cooperation with other government departments had made comprehensive arrangements to ensure prevention of Covid-19 spread during the PDM's public meeting.

According to a handout issued by district administration, the DC said that management and participants of the public meeting should extend cooperation to control the spread of coronavirus.

He said the Punjab government, on the direction of NCOC, had already issued anti-coronavirus SOPs, adding that implementation on the SOPs was a responsibility of the public meeting's management.

Meanwhile, the district administration, on the direction of government, distributed face masks among the participants to protect them against COVID-19 and provided drinking water.

The local Health department also set up a "Health Desk" to provide the participants hand sanitizing facility.