Comprehensive Campaign Against Encroachments Launched In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:08 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Cantonment Board, Usman Arif said that a comprehensive campaign against encroachments has been launched in cantt area.

He told APP here on Friday that the board received complaints about encrochements by vendors in cantonment area and started a special campaign against them.

He added that strict action would be initiated against those found involved in it.

He stated that he would hold open court every month for redressal of issues faced by cantt residents.

To a question, Usman Arif said that proposal regarding Multan Cantonment class-1 status has been sent to headquarters.

