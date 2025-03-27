Comprehensive Cleanliness Drive Launched Ahead Of Eid-ul-Fitr
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 11:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched an extensive cleanliness operation across the district in preparation for Eid-ul-Fitr.
In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, the company’s heavy machinery carried out a large-scale cleaning operation, ensuring the removal of waste from various parts of the city.
The Deputy Commissioner on Thursday visited multiple areas of the city to monitor the sanitation situation. During his inspection, he walked through streets and neighborhoods, engaging with residents to address their concerns regarding cleanliness.
Speaking to the citizens, he emphasized that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the "Suthra Punjab" campaign, an innovative initiative aimed at providing direct relief to the public. He said that the Multan Waste Management Company is ensuring the success of this campaign.
The DC maintained that the private contractors have been assigned the task of maintaining exemplary cleanliness throughout the city.
Recent Stories
UAE President receives written message from President of Angola on strengthening ..
Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platfor ..
Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate to launch industrial zone for ..
Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 million to Fathers' Endowment campai ..
Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Board of Trustees of Zayed bi ..
Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries
Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at charity suhoor
DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards in healthcare service excellen ..
Department of Community Development launches Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative
Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, investment relations with Indian Amb ..
Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 million to Fathers' Endowment cam ..
SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to host first Digital FDI event on April 29-306 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive cleanliness drive launched ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr6 minutes ago
-
PREM union president lauds PR administration for restoring Quetta train service6 minutes ago
-
Wife killer gets death sentence26 minutes ago
-
Environmental Journalists Quarterly Meeting held26 minutes ago
-
Tariq Ch urges PTI to improve governance, security in KP areas26 minutes ago
-
SDO injured in Panjgur firing26 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns blasphemy case till after Eid36 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues 3-day power suspension programme36 minutes ago
-
Gov’t committed to ensure security, development in Balochistan56 minutes ago
-
Special team formed to recovery Ahmed Noorani's brothers: IHC told1 hour ago
-
Jaffar Express back on track a befitting reply to terrorists: Abbasi1 hour ago