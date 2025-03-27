Comprehensive cleanliness drive launched ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched an extensive cleanliness operation across the district in preparation for Eid-ul-Fitr.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, the company’s heavy machinery carried out a large-scale cleaning operation, ensuring the removal of waste from various parts of the city.

The Deputy Commissioner on Thursday visited multiple areas of the city to monitor the sanitation situation. During his inspection, he walked through streets and neighborhoods, engaging with residents to address their concerns regarding cleanliness.

Speaking to the citizens, he emphasized that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the "Suthra Punjab" campaign, an innovative initiative aimed at providing direct relief to the public. He said that the Multan Waste Management Company is ensuring the success of this campaign.

The DC maintained that the private contractors have been assigned the task of maintaining exemplary cleanliness throughout the city.