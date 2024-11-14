Comprehensive Cleanliness Operation Ongoing In Nankana Sahib
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A comprehensive cleanliness operation is being carried out in Nankana Sahib in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, under the initiative of Suthra Punjab.
This was stated in a press release, issued here on Thursday, by the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) was ensuring top-tier sanitation arrangements for the 555th Mela Baba Guru Nanak Dev Gee.
Under the leadership of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din, more than 150 sanitary workers and 25 rickshaws were deployed to maintain cleanliness throughout the city. Special focus was on the Gurdwara Janam Asthan as LWMC's dedicated team of 30 sanitary workers was ensuring a pristine environment within the premises, he added.
He said to support the cleanliness drive, mechanical washers were being used to sprinkle water on the roads leading to the Gurdwara. Additionally, heavy machinery, including 4 dumpers, 2 compactors, 2 excavators, 2 tractor loaders, and 9 trolleys were actively participating in the cleaning operation. Babar Sahib Din emphasized that LWMC was committed to serve citizens during every main occasion and festival, ensuring a clean environment for the public. He also highlighted that the sanitation arrangements across all tehsils of the Lahore division were being bolstered through a collaborative private-public partnership.
