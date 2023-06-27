Comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha formulates: Mayor Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :As many as 700 sanitary workers will perform duties on Eid-ul-Azha in Sukkur and its surrounding areas as comprehensive plans have been formulated in this regard by the authorities concerned.

According to a plan the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), in order to cleanliness for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of entrails and offal of animals under which maximum available resources will be utilized to fulfill the task during the Eid holidays, said Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, while presiding over a meeting to his office here on Tuesday.

The Mayor said that a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha has been formulated under which 700 sanitary workers, sanitary inspectors, and supervisors would perform duty. He said 16 vehicles would be used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from different areas of the Sukkur.

He said said that the Eid holidays of all the sanitary workers of SMC have been cancelled while officials of the department concerned to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

He urged the people to cooperate with the sanitary workers and dump entrails of the sacrificial animals and offal at specific collection points from where, these could be removed properly.

He said after completion of the cleanliness task and removal of offal, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned and sprayed.

He informed that he himself will supervise the entire operation and a SMC Officers will also remain present in the cantonment office during Eid holidays. He said after completion of the cleanliness task and removal of offal, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned properly and sprayed.