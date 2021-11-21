Comprehensive crackdown being launched against criminals: Addl IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Zaffar Iqbal Awan on Sunday said that comprehensive crackdown was being launched against criminals across South Punjab in order to ensure protection of public lives and properties.

In a statement issued here, the additional IGP said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the police department and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that a comprehensive crackdown was being launched against proclaimed offenders, drug peddlers, court absconders and illegal weapon holders under the special drive to make area crime free.

He said that crackdown would continue till December 5 and added that all districts of the South Punjab have been directed to submit report of crackdown on daily basis.

He said that police department was committed to eradicate crime from the society and added that all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose. He urged masses to cooperate with police by giving information about any suspicious activity around them.