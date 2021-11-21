UrduPoint.com

Comprehensive Crackdown Being Launched Against Criminals: Addl IGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 06:10 PM

Comprehensive crackdown being launched against criminals: Addl IGP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Zaffar Iqbal Awan on Sunday said that comprehensive crackdown was being launched against criminals across South Punjab in order to ensure protection of public lives and properties.

In a statement issued here, the additional IGP said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the police department and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that a comprehensive crackdown was being launched against proclaimed offenders, drug peddlers, court absconders and illegal weapon holders under the special drive to make area crime free.

He said that crackdown would continue till December 5 and added that all districts of the South Punjab have been directed to submit report of crackdown on daily basis.

He said that police department was committed to eradicate crime from the society and added that all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose. He urged masses to cooperate with police by giving information about any suspicious activity around them.

Related Topics

Police Punjab December Criminals Sunday All From Top Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS collaboration

11 minutes ago
 13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fu ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fujairah Government Excellence P ..

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of h ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of heads of IPU geopolitical group ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative of Sultan of Oman at Expo 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses agreement between UoS, Lü ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses agreement between UoS, Lübeck University

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.