Comprehensive discussion on constitutional amendment underway: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Sunday highlighting the critical nature of the discussion on the constitutional amendment said all political parties and their legal experts were taken on the board which had caused a little delay in proceeding with the legislation.

Talking to the media here, the minister said the constitutional amendment was a serious matter, and each and every provision was being perused carefully.

Besides, legal experts' opinions were being sought at every provision to ensure that all aspects were taken into consideration thoroughly.

“This is a critical and sensitive issue,” he said, adding the comprehensive political consultation was imperative to proceed with this matter further.

The minister said the government and its allied parties were already engaged in discussions, while Maulana Fazl ur Rehman was consulting with opposition parties on the draft amendment. “Legal experts from all political parties are involved in this process as their opinions hold significant weight,” he added.

He said efforts were being made to get consensus among all political parties for the benefit of the people.

The minister recalled that access to justice for all was agreed in the Charter of Democracy. “This legislation is not a person specific, rather it is aimed at benefitting the masses,” he added.

He said Parliament, as the supreme institution under the 1973 Constitution, has the authority to amend both laws and the constitution. “The objective of these comprehensive discussions are to reach a decision that empowers the people and strengthens the country.”

“Though there has been some delay, it is due to the comprehensive nature of the discussions,” he said, adding the efforts were underway to finalize the amendment, with hopes to conclude it soon.

“Once the consultations are complete, the draft will be shared with the media,” he noted.

“Today is a democracy day in Pakistan and this is the beauty of democracy that all political parties are part of this consultative process,” the minister remarked.

He expressed his gratitude to the media for their coverage of the consultative process on the constitutional amendment.