Comprehensive Flood Management Plan To Be Developed Across Punjab: SMBR
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 08:18 PM
Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed highlighted the need for a detailed plan to enhance drainage infrastructure and address urban flooding from heavy rains, aiming to minimize inconvenience to residents
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed highlighted the need for a detailed plan to enhance drainage infrastructure and address urban flooding from heavy rains, aiming to minimize inconvenience to residents.
Presiding over a crucial meeting held at the Board of Revenue here on Tuesday, he directed all commissioners and local governments to submit comprehensive reports regarding the statistics of union councils across Punjab. Attendees included Secretary Irrigation Wasif Khurshid, Secretary Local Government Board Rizwan Nazir, Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood, Additional Secretary Housing and Urban Development Umar Farooq, commissioners from across Punjab, DG PDMA Irfan Kathia, and MD WASA Ghaffaran Ahmed.
During the meeting, Secretary Irrigation Wasif Khurshid briefed the SMBR about flood prevention efforts in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Khushab, and Mianwali, particularly focusing on the flood prevention plan for the nine hill torrents. He also updated him on ongoing work by the Irrigation Department to safeguard rivers, barrages, hill torrents, and streams.
Additionally, the banks of the 7-kilometer stretch of the Nullah Leh in Rawalpindi have been elevated and fortified to prevent flooding in populated areas. Plans to manage the flood situation in the Sialkot and Shakargarh streams are also underway.
The SMBR instructed all commissioners, local government bodies, WASA, Housing and Urban Development, and PDMA to collaborate and develop a joint strategy to control both urban and rural flooding across Punjab. He stressed the importance of preparing a detailed plan covering all necessary infrastructure, including machinery, to effectively respond to flood situations in all divisions of Punjab. Nabeel Javed also emphasized discouraging the establishment of new colonies and settlements within a 20-kilometer radius of watercourses to reduce the risk of human and financial losses during emergencies.
He further directed the Irrigation Department and district administrations to remain vigilant, affirming that providing relief and facilities to the people of Punjab remains the government's top priority.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi5 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall5 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..6 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station6 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais7 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games7 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission7 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city7 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents7 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'7 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert8 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam8 hours ago