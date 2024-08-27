Comprehensive flood management plan to be developed across Punjab: SMBR

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed highlighted the need for a detailed plan to enhance drainage infrastructure and address urban flooding from heavy rains, aiming to minimize inconvenience to residents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed highlighted the need for a detailed plan to enhance drainage infrastructure and address urban flooding from heavy rains, aiming to minimize inconvenience to residents.

Presiding over a crucial meeting held at the Board of Revenue here on Tuesday, he directed all commissioners and local governments to submit comprehensive reports regarding the statistics of union councils across Punjab. Attendees included Secretary Irrigation Wasif Khurshid, Secretary Local Government Board Rizwan Nazir, Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood, Additional Secretary Housing and Urban Development Umar Farooq, commissioners from across Punjab, DG PDMA Irfan Kathia, and MD WASA Ghaffaran Ahmed.

During the meeting, Secretary Irrigation Wasif Khurshid briefed the SMBR about flood prevention efforts in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Khushab, and Mianwali, particularly focusing on the flood prevention plan for the nine hill torrents. He also updated him on ongoing work by the Irrigation Department to safeguard rivers, barrages, hill torrents, and streams.

Additionally, the banks of the 7-kilometer stretch of the Nullah Leh in Rawalpindi have been elevated and fortified to prevent flooding in populated areas. Plans to manage the flood situation in the Sialkot and Shakargarh streams are also underway.

The SMBR instructed all commissioners, local government bodies, WASA, Housing and Urban Development, and PDMA to collaborate and develop a joint strategy to control both urban and rural flooding across Punjab. He stressed the importance of preparing a detailed plan covering all necessary infrastructure, including machinery, to effectively respond to flood situations in all divisions of Punjab. Nabeel Javed also emphasized discouraging the establishment of new colonies and settlements within a 20-kilometer radius of watercourses to reduce the risk of human and financial losses during emergencies.

He further directed the Irrigation Department and district administrations to remain vigilant, affirming that providing relief and facilities to the people of Punjab remains the government's top priority.