Comprehensive healthcare plan being implemented at BBH Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A comprehensive plan is being implemented at the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide modern healthcare facilities and free medicines to the residents of Rawalpindi district.

A senior BBH official told APP on Monday that, apart from the Rawalpindi city, patients from Gujar Khan, Rawat, Kallar Syedan, Kahuta, Murree and Chakwal, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, were benefiting from the hospital’s services.

He said more than 3,000 patients were treated daily at the out-patient departments, while the Emergency Department remained functional round the clock to provide urgent care to those affected by accidents or diseases. The hospital, with a total capacity of 968 beds, usually remained fully occupied, and in some wards such as gynaecology, emergency and paediatrics, two patients were sometimes accommodated on one bed.

Despite the overcrowding, each patient was attended to by qualified doctors and provided free medicines and meals, he added.

As a tertiary care facility, the BBH was equipped with advanced machinery and expertise to handle complex cases, and all types of general surgeries were routinely carried out, he said.

The official informed that a dedicated block had been established for cardiac patients with modern wards, while three new dialysis machines were being installed during the current month to provide relief to kidney patients. Special wards had also been set up for dengue patients, including a separate bay for children suffering from the disease.

He said despite the heavy load, the hospital was managing all healthcare expenses from its allocated budget.

To ease the pressure on the BBH, the Punjab Government had planned to build a 500-bed hospital near Rawat and a 300-bed facility in Sangjani, which would hopefully significantly reduce the burden once completed, the official said.