Comprehensive 'Kamyab Kissan' Programme Being Launched On Friday: Usman Dar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 04:03 PM

Comprehensive 'Kamyab Kissan' programme being launched on Friday: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that the government would formally launch 'Kamyab Kissan' project on Friday to extend all possible technical and financial assistance to farmers under the banner of Kamayab Jawan Programme.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sahiwal on Friday to distribute tractors and cheques among the young people who are qualified to get loan for livestock sector[under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme]," the SAPM said in a video message released here on Thursday.

He said he was extremely happy that the farmers, who lagged behind due to shortage of resources including agricultural equipment, plants and tractors would become part of the Kamyab Jawan Programme, which would eventually help them in achieving success in the sector.

Usman Dar said, "As you know, agriculture [sector] works as a backbone of the country's economy that is why the farmers are being given access to all the resources," he maintained.

He said the prime minister had given clear instructions to empower the farmers by providing them all-out support, adding Pakistan's success lied in the farmer's success.

The SAPM said in a stark contrast to India, where the Modi led government was committing exploitation of the farmer community; Prime Minister Imran Khan had been taking initiatives to empower the farmers in Pakistan.

