Comprehensive legislative framework required to eradicate torture, all forms of inhuman punishment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :A national consultation on Friday was held here in collaboration with the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

The speakers said that a comprehensive legislative framework to eradicate torture and all forms of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatments or punishment was long overdue.

Having ratified the United Nations Convention Against Torture (UNCAT), the Pakistan must not only define and criminalize torture, but also set up independent oversight mechanisms to curb impunity, said a press release issued here.

This requires effective coordination and consultation with the police and prison systems, including better training and resources.

Honorary Spokesperson I A Rehman said that when decision making passes from Parliament to the executive, people become excluded from the very processes that are intended to protect their rights.

For its part, civil society must actively support those parliamentarians who are lobbying for effective anti-torture legislation. Senator Sherry Rehman explained that the Torture and Custodial Death Bill 2019 sought to protect citizens from all acts of torture, custodial death and custodial sexual violence.

"Actions in Aid of Civil Power Ordinance 2019, which perpetuates the scope for torture on one hand, with attempts to meet Pakistan's legal obligations under UNCAT on the other," she added.

Ex Senator Farhatullah Babar, HRCP Secretary-General Harris Khalique also spoke on the occasion.

Concluding the session, moderator Asad Jamal said that HRCP would set up a working group to monitor the passage and implementation of anti-torture legislation vis-vis Pakistan's international obligations under UNCAT.