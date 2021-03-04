UrduPoint.com
Comprehensive Measures Being Taken To Revive Museums: Zulfikar Bukhari

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:05 AM

Comprehensive measures being taken to revive museums: Zulfikar Bukhari

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking comprehensive measures to revive museums and renovate archeological sites in the country

In a question-answer session with archeology students of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) here at the LUMS campus, he advised the youth to take interest in museums with special focus on history of Pakistan and the Muslims, adding that the government was upgrading the museums by involving private sector.

The SAPM disclosed to the students that the government was also working on new legislation for the promotion of museum industry and protection of the professionals associated with this field.

He said that last Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the restoration and renovation of Nandna Fort in Baghewala Village of Jehlum district as well as ensuring availability of all public/tourists facilities such as hotels and parks etc.

"I requested the Prime Minister to declare Baghewala Village as modern village, and the government has passed PC-1 to develop this area," he mentioned.

Zulfikar Bukhari said that local people would be imparted training to guide the tourists, adding that the schools of tourism in Punjab were also doing the best on this count. The PTI government in collaboration with UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) would also open two schools of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to train the local tourist guides, he mentioned.

He said, the PTI government was all committed to strengthen the country's institutions so that they could work independently with improved performance. "I can appoint people from my native town in Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (TDCP) but I did not do it as it may result in institutional damage. I am purely adhering to the government's policy of merit and transparency that will definitely strengthen the institutions and also improve their credibility and performance," he concluded.

