Comprehensive Measures Ordered To Prevent Crime In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have been directed to uphold vigilant standards within the city, ensuring a robust crackdown on criminal elements.

In a meeting chaired by CPO/DIG Operations Islamabad, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, it was decided to enhance public safety and combat criminal activities besides elaborate security arrangements in the city.

The meeting convened to address crime prevention strategies was attended among others by SSP Operations Malik Jameel Zafar, Zonal DPOs, SDPOs, and Officers In-Charge/Muhtamim from all police stations.

The CPO/DIG (Operations) conducted a comprehensive review of the performance of all police stations, resulting in the suspension of Officers In-Charge/Muhtamim from the Secretariat, Bhara Kahu, Shahzad Town, and Banigala police stations. In contrast, the Officer-In-Charge/Muhtamim of Lohibher was recognized and commended for exceptional performance.

A seven-day grace period has been granted to officers to enhance their performance standards. The emphasis lies on efficient policing, with special security arrangements slated for the upcoming August 14 events.

Increased deployment of personnel at recreational areas, strict actions against wheeling and wheeling motorcycle mechanics, as well as thorough record checks, were also mandated to policemen in the meeting.

The DIG (Operations) issued a comprehensive directive to counter organized and active criminal groups.

An integrated and effective strategy is to be employed against these gangs, with a focus on apprehending both the principal culprits and those aiding and abetting them, he added.

The mandate encompasses the apprehension and recovery of individuals implicated in cases of motorcycle and car theft. All available resources should be utilized to apprehend these criminal elements, particularly in cases of serious nature, he maintained.

Furthermore, he ordered stringent measures to bring involved suspects and criminals to justice.

DIG (Operations) said that special attention should be devoted to eradicating drug trafficking, especially within educational institutions.

Additionally, strict actions should be taken against vehicles lacking proper number plates, sporting black-tinted glasses, and using unauthorized blue lights.

During the occasion, the attending officers were apprised of forthcoming performance reviews, with an uncompromising stance on curbing crime.

The campaign against beggars was also ordered with an emphasis on identifying and apprehending their facilitators.

DIG (Operations) said that efficient and purposeful patrolling is a priority, with police station vehicles to be strategically deployed within their jurisdiction.

Mr Bukhari said that each police station's officers are required to formulate a targeted action plan aimed at eradicating high-profile crimes.

He said the efficacy of dolphin patrols must be optimized to guarantee the apprehension and prosecution of criminal individuals.

CPO/DIG Operations Islamabad reiterated the imperative to leverage all available resources to safeguard citizens' lives and property.

Cases are to be pursued with unwavering merit and transparency, and negligence in duty will not be tolerated.

