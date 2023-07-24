Open Menu

Comprehensive Measures To Ensure Peace, Harmony Ensured: DC Khairpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa on Monday reviewed security arrangements taken by the district administration and city police to ensure peace in Muharram-ul Haram.

During a meeting, Dr Sharjeel told that for this purpose over 1500 personnel have been deployed from the 6th to 10th Muharram ul Haram.

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner Khairpur and SSP Khairpur Mir Rohail Khan Khoso held peace committee meetings in all eight talukas of the district where all stakeholders unanimously agreed to implement measures to hold Muharram processions and gatherings in a peaceful manner.

Moreover, Religious scholars and civil society members pledged their support in promoting peace and harmony and discouraging any incitement or sectarian hatred. Security arrangements for the routes of Imambargahs, Majalis, and mourning processions have been put in place in all districts of Khairpur.

Deputy commissioners and police officers are actively working to uphold the sanctity of mosques and religious places, ensuring sectarian speeches are avoided.

