Comprehensive Measures Underway To Revive Sports In Pakistan, NA Informed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary Kiran Imran Dar informed the National Assembly on Wednesday that comprehensive measures are being taken to promote sports in the country, including the revival of departmental support and steps to depoliticize sports federations.
Responding to questions from lawmakers during the Question Hour, Dar acknowledged that Pakistan’s national hockey team has failed to qualify for international events since 2012 due to internal issues within the federation. She said the government has now introduced several reforms to boost sports development, particularly hockey.
"A model constitution for National Sports Federations has been introduced within the Pakistan Sports board framework, and policy guidelines have been issued to ensure timely elections in various federations," she said. "Instructions have also been provided regarding foreign tours."
Dar noted that the Pakistan Hockey Federation received a budget of Rs. 119 million. She emphasized that efforts are being made to eliminate politics from sports organizations to improve overall performance and transparency.
She added that, following the 18th Amendment, sports have become a provincial subject, but the Federal government continues to support athletes showing promise at international levels, including enhancing rewards for outstanding performances.
In response to supplementary questions from MNAs Dr. Nafisa Shah, Samina Khalid Ghurki, and Shehryar Afridi, Dar said 44 sports federations are currently active in the country and that promising talent is being nurtured through training and opportunities at the national level.
Highlighting a recent achievement, she mentioned that Pakistan's hockey team was runner-up in a 2024 tournament, after which the Prime Minister announced a cash reward of Rs. 1 million for each player.
She also confirmed that departmental sports support, which was previously discontinued, has been reinstated to provide stable platforms for athletes across various disciplines.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
House luggage gutted1 minute ago
-
Body of teenager boy found from canal after 3 days1 minute ago
-
Terrorism claims lives over 90,000 countrymen in war against terrorism: NA told1 minute ago
-
1.3 mln afghan refugees repatriated from Pakistan, NA told1 minute ago
-
PTV, National Media fulfilled responsibilities during Indian aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal1 minute ago
-
Comprehensive measures underway to revive sports in Pakistan, NA informed1 minute ago
-
Commissioner reviews Eid-ul-Azha arrangements1 minute ago
-
CDA's compensation for demolished margalla hills structures to begin soon: Mukhtar Malik11 minutes ago
-
A decade of opportunity: Employment milestones from Sahiwal Coal Power Plant11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders crackdown on encroachments11 minutes ago
-
DHO Kamber paid visits to RHC Qubo Saeed Khan11 minutes ago
-
Families of thalassemia and hemophilia patients visit National Assembly21 minutes ago