Comprehensive mechanism being followed to control prices of essential items: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Monday paid surprise visit to Ramazan Bazaars for inspecting the availability and prices of the essential items.

He went to Ramazan Bazaar Kaleem Shaheed Colony Narwala Road and other bazaars and checked the quality of daily use items. He interacted with the consumers and enquired about the quality of food items and arrangements at Ramazan Bazaars.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that provision of every possible economic relief to the public was the foremost priority of the government and entire administrative machinery was striving to pass on benefits of the Ramazan package of the Punjab government to the people.

He said that comprehensive price control mechanism was being followed to check the prices of essential items in open market and profiteers were being fined and punished regularly.

He said continuous monitoring of the Ramazan bazaars was being carried out.

He said that Punjab government was very serious and utilizing all out resources to make the Ramazan bazaars successful.

He also inspected the stalls of subsidized sugar and flour and said the Punjab government had given subsidy of Rs. 5.5 billion under Ramazan package for providing flour to the consumers on discounted rate.

He directed for keeping all process of sale of subsidized flour transparent and stressed upon maintaining discipline in sale of sugar.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali went to fruits & vegetables market Ghulam Muhammad Abad and inspected the auction process of vegetables.