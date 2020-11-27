Comprehensive micro plan devises for anti-polio drive;DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt®Anwar Ul Haq Friday said that a comprehensive micro plan has been devised for five day anti-polio campaign being commenced from November 30.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements, he said that anti-polio drive would not be compromised despite prevailing COVID-19 situation and directed the officials to bring down the refusal and non-attended polio cases to the possible lowest level.

The DC said that as the environmental water samples had tested positive for polio virus for last one year there is need to take more effective steps to make the country free from polio virus.

Anwar said that Polio is a National issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.

On the occasion,Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary briefed the meeting that around 2964 polio teams including,307 fixed points, 129 transit points, 240 Union council medical officers and 663 area incharges would administer polio drops to above 885,000 children less than five years in all tehsils of the district.