UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Comprehensive Micro Plan Devises For Anti-polio Drive;DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Comprehensive micro plan devises for anti-polio drive;DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt®Anwar Ul Haq Friday said that a comprehensive micro plan has been devised for five day anti-polio campaign being commenced from November 30.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements, he said that anti-polio drive would not be compromised despite prevailing COVID-19 situation and directed the officials to bring down the refusal and non-attended polio cases to the possible lowest level.

The DC said that as the environmental water samples had tested positive for polio virus for last one year there is need to take more effective steps to make the country free from polio virus.

Anwar said that Polio is a National issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.

On the occasion,Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary briefed the meeting that around 2964 polio teams including,307 fixed points, 129 transit points, 240 Union council medical officers and 663 area incharges would administer polio drops to above 885,000 children less than five years in all tehsils of the district.

Related Topics

Polio Water November All From

Recent Stories

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

15 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

23 minutes ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

33 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

37 minutes ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

17 minutes ago

KPPSC starts process of recruitment on over 650 va ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.