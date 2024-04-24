Open Menu

Comprehensive Plan Afoot For Development Of Tank: Farhan Hakeem

Published April 24, 2024

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Focal Person for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister in Tank Farhan Hakeem has said that a comprehensive plan was being evolved for the development of Tank district.

He stated this during his visit to ‘Mehsud Press Club’ where he also held meeting with local journalists.

He said the government was well aware of the problems being faced by the people of Tank district.

He added that provincial government would address all genuine issues of Tank on priority basis.

The provision of all basic necessities including clean drinking water, health, education and others would be ensured to the people living in far flung areas.

On this occasion, the journalists of Mehsud Press Club also shed light on the problems of Tank district.

The journalists community demanded the clean drinking water and construction of Zam Dam as the district Tank always facing trouble due to flood threat emerged after the climate change.

They said that construction of Zam Dam would completely protect the district from floods besides irrigating a large acre of the area. Apart from this, they said that construction of the sports complex and a university were also the requirement of the area. The CM’s focal person assured them raising all their genuine demands before the government and hoped that the matters would be addressed soon.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

