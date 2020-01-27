UrduPoint.com
Comprehensive Plan Being Launched To Address Malnutrition: Minister For Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:48 PM

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Monday said that a comprehensive plan to address malnutrition was being launched under the vision of Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Monday said that a comprehensive plan to address malnutrition was being launched under the vision of Prime Minister.

Winding up discussion on deferred motion that the house may discuss health problems faced by the children to malnutrition in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the minister said currently 19 health units were providing facilities to the children.

He lauded the senators for raising social issues including malnutrition at this august forum.

He said the langar Khana project was launched for the welfare of poor people of the society.

Earlier, speaking on the deferred motion, Mushtaq Ahmed said affordable health care solution could help save stunting, wasting and malnutrition in the children.

Ayesha Raza stressed the need for chalking out national nutrition plan and proper funding should be allocated to address this grave issue.

Dr Meher Taj Roghani said natural breast feeding for two years could help end nutrition in the children.

