Comprehensive plan being making for elimination of polio: Chief Minister Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman of Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on Polio Dr. Jean Marc Oliver along with team met Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan at Chief Secretariat here on Friday.

Measures of Polio eradication in Balochistan were discussed during meeting, said press release issued here.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Balcohistan said provincial government has taken polio as a major challenge and positive contribution of UNISEF was being taken to tackle polio effectively, saying that measures needed to make consistent system and integrated strategy for elimination of polio.

He said routine immunization system could be effectively protected by saving children from other diseases including polio while deploying of vaccinators at Basic Unit Health (BUH) centers and availability of vaccine to be achieved possible result, adding in this regard, provincial government was making comprehensive plan in which collaboration of UNICEF and other volunteer organization would be welcomed.

"A separate Additional Director General Health has been appointed to monitor the ongoing vertical program in health sector in order to provide healthcare facilities to masses in province", he added.

Doctor Jean agreed with stance of Chief Minister and assured that the provincial government would be fully supported to strengthen immunization system for ensuring protection of children health from diseases.

Secretary Health Mudassir Waheed Malik and Coordinator Emergency Operation Center Balochistan Rashid Razzaq were present on the occasion.