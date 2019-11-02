UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Comprehensive Plan Chalked Out To Resolve Basic Problems: Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Asia Gul

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 02:43 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Asia Gul said that comprehensive and durable plan to resolve basic problems of the people has been chalked out

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Asia Gul said that comprehensive and durable plan to resolve basic problems of the people has been chalked out.

Talking to Mediamen at Press Club Sargodha on Saturday deputy commissioner Asia Gul said that a reference was being sent to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the embezzlement in the installation of Water Filtration Plants in the city. She said that the water plants had been inaccessible shortly after the installation.

Asia Gul said that a comprehensive strategy has been chalked out for removing encroachment, Cattle Market and installation of traffic indicators in the city.

Deputy Commissioner said that under the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, raising the living standard of laymen, provision drinking water and repairmen of sewerage system the district government was taking practical steps.

She said that for resolving the permanent solution of encroachment in the city the district government's complete action will be knit in a meeting of all stake holders, traders and media persons.

For beautification of the city a master plan of exit and entrances routes is being sent to provincial government for approval, Asia Gul added.

