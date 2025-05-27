Comprehensive plan devised to combat human trafficking: Uzma Kardar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Chairperson Special Committee on Human Trafficking Uzma Kardar has said that a comprehensive national strategy has been adopted to eradicate serious and inhuman crimes like human trafficking and forced labour, in which the role of media and civil society is of central importance.

She said that the government alone cannot effectively combat these crimes unless the society, media, educational institutions, and various stakeholders play their full role. She expressed these views while addressing an awareness session organized by the District Administration Sialkot as the special guest, which aimed to create awareness about human trafficking and provide information related to the law.

The session was attended by a large number of officers from various departments and representatives of civil society.

In her address, Uzma Kardar said that a special committee has been formed under the effective measures against human trafficking, which is in close contact with all the relevant institutions. The aim of this committee is not only to improve the legislation but also to make its implementation effective.

She said that comprehensive planning has been carried out to make law enforcement agencies more effective, enhance their capacity, and accelerate operations at the grassroots level.

Uzma Kardar also chaired a meeting of the District Vigilance Committee in Sialkot district. On this occasion, all the departments were strictly instructed to take indiscriminate action against elements involved in human trafficking and no kind of pressure or concession will be acceptable.

She expressed deep concern over the forced labour and human trafficking of children under the age of 18, particularly in Sialkot and other districts.

She said that it is a tragic reality that, due to financial hardship and lack of awareness, many parents also fall victim to this illegal practice. She further stated that Pakistan has had a law against human trafficking since 2018. Under this law, those found guilty can face up to seven years of imprisonment, a fine of up to one million rupees, or both penalties.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Muzaffar Mukhtar informed the participants of the session that the Labour Department, Child Protection Bureau, FIA, police and other agencies are working together to eradicate human trafficking. He said that efforts are being made to eradicate this scourge through institutional coordination, information sharing, and timely action.

During the awareness session, it was emphasized that the media can play a fundamental role in raising public awareness through reporting on sensitive issues like human trafficking.

Details related to international laws, UN charters, and national laws were shared with the participants so that they can play an active role in bringing about change at the social level.

The event was also attended by SP Investigation Usman Saifi, district officers, and local leaders who informed the audience about the steps taken in their respective departments.

In conclusion, Uzma Kardar emphasized that human trafficking is a crime that cannot be eradicated by law alone, stressing the need for moral, social, and economic reforms at the national level to effectively combat this issue.

She said that we all have to work together to create a society where every individual enjoys respect, security and fundamental rights.