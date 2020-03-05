Comprehensive plan essential to eliminate violence against women: Saira Atta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary Women Development Department (WDD) Saira Attah on Thursday said inclusiveness plan was the key to ensure women's rights along with their respect at all levels and efforts needed to eliminate the root causes of violence against women.

"We can only re-establish trust in institutions, rebuild global solidarity and reap the benefits of diverse perspectives by challenging historic injustices and promoting the rights and dignity of all," said Provincial Secretary Women Development Department (WDD) Saira Atta while addressing the participants and inmates of Quetta Central Jail on the occasion of International Women day event organized by UN Women here.

Every year, March 8 is being observed as International Women's Day to celebrate the tireless work of activists who are central to the global push for gender equality and who strive every day to make women's rights a reality, he said,adding this year's theme, "GENERATION EQUALITY: REALIZING WOMEN'S RIGHTS" was being reflected during UN Women events around the world.

The secretary added that we need to ensure safe environment for women, discourage the stereotypes, provide equal employment opportunities to women, promote women leadership and respects their say in decision making.

Addressing the event, Head of UN Women Sub Office Balochistan Ayesha Wadood highlighted the significance of the day and UN Women's pro women initiatives with the collaboration of government of Balochistan & briefed the audience about the United Nations work on Women Empowerment, Ending violence against women and girls.

She said that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the most visionary agenda for women's rights and empowerment everywhere, saying that women inmates are the most vulnerable segment of the society and let us join UN Women's Generation Equality campaign to accelerate gender equality actions.

Inspectorate General (IG)'s Prisons Balochistan, Quetta Mr. Muhammad Yousaf Malik said in the ceremony that women in our society are treated with respect, most women lead lives like prisoners fully controlled by their families.

Violence must be discouraged &we must also strive to eliminate violence against women by developing proper systems to curtail all such violence's based on Gender, he said.

The IG highlighted that Balochistan prisons department has ensured and taken concrete steps in providing learning technical centers for women in mates in the province, so that they can contribute in the economic development and be a progressive citizen after their release.

He added "Women inmates along with their children are treated with dignity and respect in order to rejuvenate positive behavior within women and their children saying that he was striving hard to give Balochistan its first women prison." The IG appreciated efforts of UN Women for engaging the women prisoners and he hoped that women prisoners would enhance their more activities.

The event was attended by government officials, civil society representatives, UN agencies, and women prisoners along with their children.