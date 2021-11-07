UrduPoint.com

Comprehensive Plan For Renovation Of Intersections, Upgradation Of Green Belts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Comprehensive plan for renovation of intersections, upgradation of green belts

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Metropolitan Corporation of Sialkot (MCS) was adhering to a comprehensive plan for the renovation of intersections and upgradation of green belts in the city.

MCS Chief Officer Zubair Wattoo while inspecting the process of planting saplings around Nallah Bhed at Khawaja Safdar Road said on Sunday that the beautification of bridges and slip roads was underway at Nallah Bhed, passing through the center of the city while tall plants were being planted in an orderly manner in all green belts.

He directed the contractor to ensure the quality of construction work and used standard materials so that the projects would prove to be long-lasting and enhance the beauty of the city in the long run.

He also directed the supervisory staff present on the occasion to complete the pendingproject within the stipulated period as per the design.

Related Topics

Road Sialkot Sunday All

Recent Stories

Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes cen ..

Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes centre stage at Expo Dubai World ..

1 hour ago
 New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World C ..

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40 NZ Vs AFG Liv ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-M ..

UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence of Iraqi Prime Minister ‎

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler allocates AED4.5 million to support ..

Sharjah Ruler allocates AED4.5 million to support publishing houses participatin ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US an ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US and Kuwait at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.