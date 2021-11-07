Comprehensive plan for renovation of intersections, upgradation of green belts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Metropolitan Corporation of Sialkot (MCS) was adhering to a comprehensive plan for the renovation of intersections and upgradation of green belts in the city.

MCS Chief Officer Zubair Wattoo while inspecting the process of planting saplings around Nallah Bhed at Khawaja Safdar Road said on Sunday that the beautification of bridges and slip roads was underway at Nallah Bhed, passing through the center of the city while tall plants were being planted in an orderly manner in all green belts.

He directed the contractor to ensure the quality of construction work and used standard materials so that the projects would prove to be long-lasting and enhance the beauty of the city in the long run.

He also directed the supervisory staff present on the occasion to complete the pendingproject within the stipulated period as per the design.