Open Menu

Comprehensive Plan Formed For Restoration Of KP’s Law & Order Situation: CM

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Comprehensive plan formed for restoration of KP’s law & order situation: CM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday said that a comprehensive plan has been prepared for restoration of law and order in the province as it was top priority of his government.

He stated this while talking to media during his first ever visit to Dera Ismail Khan after being elected as Chief Minister.

He said the implementation over that plan would be started soon as better law and order situation was imperative for progress of any area.

He said the steps would also be taken for the safety of police and other forces.

The chief minister said the government has restored ‘health-card’ facility.

“We have to improve the treatment facilities at public hospitals,” he said and hoped that soon the people would not have need to visit private hospitals as provision of all facilities would be ensured at public hospitals.

Commenting on the current wave of inflation, he said the provincial government will give Rs 10,000 each to 850,000 deserving families of the province under Ramazan package. It will be handed over to them at their doorstep respectfully, he mentioned.

Moreover, he said the facility of ‘Shelter homes’ has been reopened by ensuring all facilities for needy people.

However, he said, the government would also take steps for providing business opportunities to people rather only giving them charity or stipend.

He said the women would be provided employment at their homes and youth would be provided with skill trainings. He informed that the consultation was underway with other countries regarding provision of employment to people by giving them skills training.

After the training, the skilled people of the province would be sent abroad for employment.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be engaged in business and the business opportunities would be provided at their doorsteps.

Gandapur said the food security was another big issue of the country and one of the real factors behind the inflation as insufficient availability of anything causes increasing its price.

The provincial government would construct small dams, he said and added that the work over ‘TankZam dam’ would be started soon. Besides the work over Lift Canal project in Dera Ismail Khan would also be started soon.

The Khyber Pakhtunkwha would be made a model province by focusing on revenue generation rather taking loans, he vowed.

Gandapur said that he had positive talks with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in which the premier assured for extending support of the Federal government for resolving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s issues including the payment of pending dues of the province.

He said the provincial government would also cooperate with the federal government in this regard keeping in view the economic situation of the country.

The chief minister urged upon the media to play their due role in highlighting the real issues of masses as it was a bridge between the government and the people.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would always welcome constructive criticism of media and also take appropriate action over it.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Law And Order Visit Dam Dera Ismail Khan Progress Price Women Sunday Media All Government Top Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

13 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

13 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

14 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

16 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

16 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

16 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

16 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

16 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

16 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan