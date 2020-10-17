UrduPoint.com
Comprehensive Plan Formulated To Control Inflation: Speaker National Assembly

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Saturday said that the government has formulated a comprehensive plan to control inflation and initiate strict action against elements involved in hoarding

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Saturday said that the government has formulated a comprehensive plan to control inflation and initiate strict action against elements involved in hoarding.

He was addressing inauguration ceremony of Pehur Canal Extension in District Swabi. The ceremony among others was attended by Defense Minister, Pervaiz Khattak. He said that government is focusing to improve economic conditions of people and soon country would be in a new phase of progress and prosperity.

He said that ill planning of previous governments resulted in crippling of country's economy adding financial position of country is growing satisfactory with each passing day.

Speaker said that extension of Pehur Canal would irrigate 13000 kanals of land and bring revolutionary change in socio-economic conditions of people living in District Swabi. He said that Rashakai Economic Zone would prove to be a milestone achievement in developing the area and help creating employment opportunities for the people.

Asad Qaisar said that the government has planned the various schemes for facilitation of farmers and a committee would be constituted relating to agriculture sector with a representation of stakeholders.

