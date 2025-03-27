Comprehensive plan imperative to address malnutrition among schoolchildren: Dr Zulfiqar

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali on Thursday called for flourishing activity-based learning, critical thinking and map out a comprehensive plan to address malnutrition among the school students.

Addressing the students and teachers at the result day of Laboratory Higher Secondary School (Boys Campus), he stressed upon the need to develop strong relationship between teachers and students, fostering an environment of mutual trust and learning.

He urged them to maintain the inner purity and moral integrity. He encouraged them to always speak the truth, even in difficult situations, as honesty is the foundation of a strong character.

He highlighted the virtue of forgiveness, stating that even when one has the power to take revenge it is far nobler to forgive those who have caused harm.

He encouraged the teachers to adopt interactive teaching methods to enhance students' engagement and critical thinking. He also stressed the need for concrete plans to improve students' health conditions.

He expressed his ambition to establish more branches across the city, reinforcing commitment to providing quality education as a social responsibility.

He urged them to work hard and maintain discipline and adherence to rules. By following ethical principles and societal norms, students can contribute to a better future, he said.

Principal Officer School Dr Abdul Ghaffar said that all-out efforts are being made to ensure the quality of education and promote sports culture in the students for better physical and mental health.

He assured parents that the institution is focused on not just academic excellence but also the personal and moral development of students.

Principal Muhammad Jameel said that Laboratory School achieved an impressive 96% result this year, a testament to the dedication of both students and teachers.

The school is committed to continuous improvement to foster a well-rounded educational experience, he added.

Vice Principals Saif Ullah Saif, Ashiq Hussain Shah and Khalid also spoke on the occasion.