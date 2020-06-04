Comprehensive plan made to tackle unexpected situation of monsoon rain in Balochistan: Director PDMA

Director of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Aurangzeb Kasi on Thursday said a comprehensive plan has been prepared with all the concerned departments to deal with any emergency situation in the monsoon

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Director of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Aurangzeb Kasi on Thursday said a comprehensive plan has been prepared with all the concerned departments to deal with any emergency situation in the monsoon.

The comprehensive Plan 2020 has been set up by taking suggestions from all related departments regarding the monsoon to control any unexpected situation in the areas of province, he said.

Director of PDMA expressed these views while addressing all the concerned departments regarding the upcoming monsoon plan for the year 2020 during chairing a meeting.

The official further said that all possible steps would be taken to overcome the situation caused by unpredictable and heavy monsoon rains, evacuation of people to safer places, and relief activities.

Aurangzaib Kasi said that this year, the plan had been made for tackling the monsoon in which all concerned sectors would be mobilized to immediately take emergency measures during the monsoon across the province by adopting precautionary measures in view of the coronavirus.

He said that in case of any emergency, all relevant departments have alert and provision of all necessary equipment would be ensured to them for copping unpredictable situations of monsoon on emergency basis.

He appealed to the people to cooperate fully with the administrations and relief organizations in case of any emergency so that losses could be minimized in the area, saying that the PDMA was always ready to take joint steps with other related departments to overcome the situation of heavy rains.