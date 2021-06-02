Comprehensive plan to be formed for curbing criminals in Sibi: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sibi Syed Zahid Shah on Wednesday chaired a high level meeting to improve law and order situation in various areas of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Kachhi, SSP Sibi Khalid Mustafa Korai, Assistant Commissioner Sibi Sana Mah Jabeen Imrani attended the meeting.

The DC said, we are fully aware of their responsibilities for maintaining peace.

He said that a comprehensive plan would be formed in collaboration with other enforcement agencies including police to curb lawless elements and crimes from the areas.

He said that special measures were being taken to maintain law and order situation in the district.

Police and Levies have been mobilized to prevent all the incidents that have taken measures here in recent days and arrested the culprits involved in cases of crime, he said, adding that no concessions would be given to those elements involved in the crimes. He said that the district administration was taking significant steps against those groups involved in the crime without any discrimination.