UrduPoint.com

Comprehensive Plan To Curb Price-hike, Hoarding Chalked Out: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Comprehensive plan to curb price-hike, hoarding chalked out: Chief Minister

A comprehensive plan of action has been chalked out under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to curb price-hike and hoarding and tasks have been assigned to price control committees and deputy commissioners across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :A comprehensive plan of action has been chalked out under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to curb price-hike and hoarding and tasks have been assigned to price control committees and deputy commissioners across the province.

While chairing a video link meeting of price control committees, commissioners, deputy commissioners and DPOs, the CM ordered to hold daily price control committee meetings in DC offices across the province. It was decided in principle to set up a committee to reduce the price of roti at tandoors as the CM directed that a uniform price list should be displayed at shops, stalls and markets.

The CM said that price control was a matter of service to humanity, and work should be done in such a way that citizens were facilitated.

"We are first and foremost accountable to Allah Almighty and then to the people," he remarked and announced remaining available in the field for monitoring price control. Ministers and officials should also come out, he added.

Welcoming the decision of wholesale dealers of Faisalabad who announced not to getting profit on pulses, the CM said it was commendable for the business community to support the government in its efforts to reduce price-hike in these unusual circumstances.

The price control magistrates should treat shopkeepers well and for this purpose, they should be given professional training, the CM suggested.

Former chairmen and councilors of local bodies should effectively monitor the situation of price control across Punjab and the worst affected areas should be closely monitored on the dashboard of the cell set up in the CM's Office, he further said.

The fair retail price should be determined keeping in view the ground realities. Hamza Shehbaz directed the ministers and political assistants to monitor their respective districts and said that the monitoring of inter-provincial transport of flour should be intensified. The DCs and price control committees should visit the markets along with the local media, he concluded.

Provincial Ministers Sardar Awais Leghari, Atta Tarar, parliamentarians including Bilal Yasin, Nadeem Kamran, Ramzan Siddiq, Marghoob Ahmad, Malik Khalid Mahmood Babur, Kh. Wasim, Malik Abrar, chief secretary, IGP, secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Business Punjab Visit Price Market Media Government Flour

Recent Stories

Retailers imposed Rs 86,500 fine

Retailers imposed Rs 86,500 fine

57 seconds ago
 Pakistan armed forces guarantors of peace, securit ..

Pakistan armed forces guarantors of peace, security: Prime Minister

58 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 123,596 cusecs water

IRSA releases 123,596 cusecs water

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz pays tribute

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz pays tribute

1 minute ago
 CM rejects proposals to impose new taxes

CM rejects proposals to impose new taxes

1 minute ago
 Training workshop on IWRM concludes at PMAS-AAUR

Training workshop on IWRM concludes at PMAS-AAUR

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.