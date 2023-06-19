UrduPoint.com

Comprehensive Plan To Ensures For Cleanliness, Maintain Hygienic Conditions During Eid: SMC

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Comprehensive plan to ensures for cleanliness, maintain hygienic conditions during Eid: SMC

Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has chalked out a comprehensive contingency plan to ensure cleanliness and maintain hygienic conditions in the city during Eidul Azha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has chalked out a comprehensive contingency plan to ensure cleanliness and maintain hygienic conditions in the city during Eidul Azha.

It was decided in a meeting on Monday to take measures for the purpose such as deployment of workers and machinery at the animal market designated by the district administration, distribution of customized waste bags and spreading general awareness regarding operational procedures.

In this connection, Sukkur Municipal Commissioner SMC, Muhammad Ali Shaikh, negligence on the part of workers would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, the sale of sacrificial animals has started. Traders have started bringing animals to the Maweshi Mandi from far-flung areas.

The district administration of Sukkur has set up a Maweshi Mandi for the sale of sacrificial animals at the city bypass.

Related Topics

Sale Sukkur Muhammad Ali Market From

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt allocates land for setting up of ..

Balochistan govt allocates land for setting up of NIFS: Dr. Rubaba says

4 minutes ago
 Nation mourns loss of precious lives in Greece fer ..

Nation mourns loss of precious lives in Greece ferry disaster

4 minutes ago
 Serbs Taking Part in Mass Protest March in Norther ..

Serbs Taking Part in Mass Protest March in Northern Kosovo - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Canada Sanctions Seven Iranian Judges Over Alleged ..

Canada Sanctions Seven Iranian Judges Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses - Global ..

2 minutes ago
 Israeli Defense Ministry Denies Reports About Deli ..

Israeli Defense Ministry Denies Reports About Delivery of Merkava Tanks to Ukrai ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underlines ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underlines need to invest in young talent ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.