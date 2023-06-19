Comprehensive plan to ensures for cleanliness, maintain hygienic conditions during Eid: SMC

Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has chalked out a comprehensive contingency plan to ensure cleanliness and maintain hygienic conditions in the city during Eidul Azha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has chalked out a comprehensive contingency plan to ensure cleanliness and maintain hygienic conditions in the city during Eidul Azha.

It was decided in a meeting on Monday to take measures for the purpose such as deployment of workers and machinery at the animal market designated by the district administration, distribution of customized waste bags and spreading general awareness regarding operational procedures.

In this connection, Sukkur Municipal Commissioner SMC, Muhammad Ali Shaikh, negligence on the part of workers would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, the sale of sacrificial animals has started. Traders have started bringing animals to the Maweshi Mandi from far-flung areas.

The district administration of Sukkur has set up a Maweshi Mandi for the sale of sacrificial animals at the city bypass.