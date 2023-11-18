Open Menu

Comprehensive Plan To Uplift Lifestyle Of Common Man In AJK Launched

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 10:10 PM

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 18 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Nov, 2023) Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Anwaar ul Haq has kicked off a broad-based phased development plan to raise the lifestyle of the common man in AJK by providing all modern basic amenities of life to the population across the liberated territory.

The plan also involved the alleviation of poverty and unemployment through the creation of job opportunities for the jobless educated/degree holders and skilled youths in the state, the sources told APP here Saturday.

“AJK Planning and Development Department has been assigned to gather the data of the jobless youths across AJK for onward devising their adjustment in relevant vacant and newly-created positions in the public sector organizations”, the sources said.

The government had already placed the required funds in the current fiscal year (2023-24) budget of AJK state for the purpose under the spirit of the sitting government’s extensive public welfare and uplift programme.

Since the AJK government is paying special attention to raising the living standard of the common man in the state, the administration planned to launch various projects of public welfare by executing several new development projects of public welfare worth millions of rupees under a phased programme the new financial year, the sources said.

The sources pointed out that a big portion of the current fiscal year development funds had also been spent on various ongoing development projects in the area.

The government has fixed the priorities for the timely completion of the ongoing projects besides launching various new development schemes of public welfare in different parts of AJK including Mirpur division.

The development projects include a network of highway and link roads, telecommunications, health, education and civic sectors launched in Azad Jammu Kashmir during the last fiscal year.

The ongoing projects, launched during the last financial year, will be completed in the current financial year 2023-24 to benefit the people as maximum as possible.

