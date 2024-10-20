Open Menu

Comprehensive Plan Underway To Overcome Issues At Shrines: Auqaf Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Comprehensive plan underway to overcome issues at shrines: Auqaf Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat, and Ushr Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi has said that a comprehensive plan was underway to address the problems at shrines across the province.

He expressed these views on the occasion of the 93rd Urs of Hazrat Saman Sarkar and the annual fair held near Pangrio with great enthusiasm and devotion, a communique said here on Sunday.

Discussing the challenges being faced by visitors at the shrines, the Minister assured that a comprehensive plan was being developed to address the issues.

He said that zaireens across Sindh's shrines will have access to basic facilities.

He also acknowledged the lack of clean drinking water at Hazrat Saman Sarkar’s shrine.

He, on the occasion, announced that a package would soon be provided to improve accommodation and other amenities at the site.

In response to questions regarding new recruitments, the minister confirmed that the Auqaf department would be initiating a hiring process soon, with a preference for local youth.

The 93rd Urs celebrations included a variety of traditional sports and activities such as horse racing, kabaddi, musical performances (Sufi Kalams), and a circus, in addition to vibrant bazaars set up for the fair.

Earlier, the Minister was warmly welcomed at the shrine. He paid his respects at the shrine by laying a wreath and performing the ceremonial "Chadar Poshi".

Related Topics

Sindh Sports Water Kabaddi SITE Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

19 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

19 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

19 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

19 hours ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

19 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

19 hours ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

20 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

20 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

20 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan