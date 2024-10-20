Comprehensive plan underway to overcome issues at shrines: Auqaf Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat, and Ushr Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi has said that a comprehensive plan was underway to address the problems at shrines across the province.

He expressed these views on the occasion of the 93rd Urs of Hazrat Saman Sarkar and the annual fair held near Pangrio with great enthusiasm and devotion, a communique said here on Sunday.

Discussing the challenges being faced by visitors at the shrines, the Minister assured that a comprehensive plan was being developed to address the issues.

He said that zaireens across Sindh's shrines will have access to basic facilities.

He also acknowledged the lack of clean drinking water at Hazrat Saman Sarkar’s shrine.

He, on the occasion, announced that a package would soon be provided to improve accommodation and other amenities at the site.

In response to questions regarding new recruitments, the minister confirmed that the Auqaf department would be initiating a hiring process soon, with a preference for local youth.

The 93rd Urs celebrations included a variety of traditional sports and activities such as horse racing, kabaddi, musical performances (Sufi Kalams), and a circus, in addition to vibrant bazaars set up for the fair.

Earlier, the Minister was warmly welcomed at the shrine. He paid his respects at the shrine by laying a wreath and performing the ceremonial "Chadar Poshi".